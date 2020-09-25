OSU, Air Force create research partnership

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University has teamed up with the United States Air Force in order to create new educational opportunities for students and service members.

The Air Force and OSU will research areas like radar and related sensing and communications systems, computer engineering, flight dynamics, and aero propulsion.

Organizers say the partnership will provide OSU faculty and students opportunities to work in conjunction with USAF members to conduct research and develop solutions to real-world problems.

“This is a transformational partnership for the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex and OSU to work together toward a common goal,” said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey King. “We hope it ignites a spark of companionship that will allow both entities to benefit from the intellectual and physical capital each other possesses.”

“This partnership means a wonderful opportunity for both [the Air Force and OSU] to work toward a mutual goal,” said OSU President Burns Hargis.

By partnering, both parties will be able to use and access information they wouldn’t have under normal circumstances.

