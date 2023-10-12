STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University fans are grieving the loss of an outstanding team player.

The Oklahoma State University website confirmed that former OSU and Dallas Cowboys standout Walt Garrison passed away this week at the age of 79.

Walt Garrison, Image courtesy OSU Cowboy Football

According to OSU, after growing up in Lewisville, Texas, Garrison arrived at Oklahoma State in the fall of 1962 and played football for the Cowboys from then through the 1965 season.

Coming to the university as a linebacker, he played that position for one year and was then moved to the backfield where he stayed for the rest of his career. OSU says Garrison finished his college career with seven 100-yard rushing games, including a career-best 173 yards against Kansas State.

Walt Garrison, Image courtesy OSU Cowboy Football

Following his career in Stillwater, Garrison was selected by Dallas in the fifth round of the 1966 NFL Draft and played a nine-year NFL career entirely with the Cowboys, winning the Super Bowl in 1972 and playing a vital role on the team in each year. He retired from Dallas as the third-leading rusher and fourth-leading receiver in team history.

Away from the football field, Garrison is said to have spent his time on the professional rodeo circuit during football offseason.

Walt Garrison was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 1993 and in 2000 he was inducted into the Oklahoma State Athletics Hall of Honor.

Garrison was also named to the Dallas Cowboys’ 25th anniversary team and was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Cowboy fans will miss this legend.