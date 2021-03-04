OSU Athletic Director Mike Holder stepping down after 16 years

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Oklahoma State University say it is the end of an era.

After 16 years, Mike Holder is stepping down as the athletic director of OSU.

“We are in awe of the massive upgrade in athletic facilities under Mike’s leadership. I am personally appreciative of his adherence to honest principles in the performance of his duties leading our athletic department,” said OSU President Burns Hargis.

Holder was named Vice President for Athletic Programs and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Oklahoma State University in 2005. Prior to taking over as the AD, Holder led OSU’s golf program for 32 years.

Mike Holder. Credit: OSU

During his time as AD, OSU has completed Boone Pickens Stadium, opened the Sherman E. Smith Training Center, and initiated a new $20 million soccer complex.

In 2013, Holder was a finalist for National Athletic Director of the Year in the Sports Business Awards by SportsBusiness Journal.

“It is hard to describe the magnitude of the impact Mike Holder has had on Oklahoma State Athletics during his 16-year tenure,” said Rick Davis, Chair of the OSU/A&M Regents. “He has elevated our athletic program to a level once unimaginable in national prominence and prestige by developing and building athletic facilities on par with any in the nation. The athletic village envisioned by Mike and his dear friend and our beloved alum, Boone Pickens, faced a lot of doubters in the beginning who questioned if it was even possible or practical. The inauguration of the $70 million O’Brate collegiate baseball stadium this past week marks another capstone achievement under the leadership of Mike Holder. We are grateful to Mike for his historic facility development, fundraising achievements and leadership in guiding the department which includes several conference and national championships.”

Officials say Holder will continue to support the athletic department as a special advisor, continuing to raise funds and work on facility development.

Hargis also said that he is recommending Holder’s appointment as athletic director emeritus to recognize his leadership and achievements over the past 16 years.

OSU announced that Chad Weiberg will be the next athletic director at the university.

“Today is about the future of Oklahoma State University athletics. Chad Weiberg is the new sheriff in town and he needs all of us to saddle up and ride for the brand. Get ready Cowboys and Cowgirls. If you do your part, then the best is yet to come,” said Mike Holder, OSU athletic director.

Weiberg is signing a four-year contract of $750,000 annually. He will take over the job on July 1.

“I am humbled by this opportunity. I want to thank the Regents, President Burns Hargis, and Mike Holder, and I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of building on their successes. I have loved Oklahoma State since my dad, Mick, coached on Paul Hansen’s basketball staff in the 1980s. It is a special place with special people and a storied athletic tradition. We have exceptional coaches, remarkable student-athletes and an incredible staff. Coach Holder has done more at OSU than anyone imagined possible since he became athletic director. He put us in position to be competitive on a national level, transformed our facilities and helped us raise the expectations we have of ourselves. I hope to honor his accomplishments by building on them,” said Weiberg.