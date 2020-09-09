OSU athletics department announces up to 25% in personnel salary reductions

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – OSU’s Athletic Director today announced department personnel could see furloughs, layoffs, or a 2.5% to 25% annual salary reduction this fiscal year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I commend our campus community – students, faculty and staff – for how you have managed, adjusted and supported one another from the very beginning of this pandemic. Without a doubt, these unprecedented times require new levels of flexibility, creative problem-solving and innovation.

The pandemic continues to take an economic toll on individuals, families, businesses and organizations. Collegiate sports have been affected across our country by the pandemic requiring athletic departments to make difficult decisions to navigate through the next year.

Our athletic department is no exception. The unpredictable duration of the virus has made financial forecasting virtually impossible. As a result, the department anticipates additional budget shortfalls and revenue losses this fall beyond what has already been incurred due to the COVID-19 crisis. After a careful analysis, it has become clear the prudent path forward is to take steps today to preserve the long-term financial health of the department and our historically strong programs.

Today, OSU athletics department personnel were notified of salary reductions effective immediately. These salary reductions will range from 2.5% to 25% to annual salary or furloughs of seven days to be taken through the fiscal year. Athletics leadership will take the largest reductions. Other difficult decisions such as the layoff of 10 staff members have been made as well.

These decisions were made in consultation with President Hargis and the OSU A&M Board of Regents and are extremely disappointing to make because they impact our colleagues. Unfortunately, they are necessary given the circumstances.

I ask that all of you find ways to support the OSU athletics staff and all the Cowboy family as we continue through the fall semester.

As I look forward, I am confident our athletic department will emerge stronger and our University will remain true to our academic, research and service mission as Oklahoma’s land grant university. Mike Holder, OSU Athletic Director

The start of September usually means the kickoff of college football season, but things are bound to look a little different this year.

Earlier this summer, the Pac 12 and the Big Ten announced that they were canceling the fall football season. Instead, they opted for spring games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the Big 12 announced that it was moving forward with a 10-game football schedule for 2020, with nine conference games and one non-conference home game for each school.

Although games will be played, each school has set capacity limits regarding fans in the stadium.

Since there will be fewer fans cheering on their teams in-person, many will be opting to watch the games from home.

OSU’s first game will be against the University of Tulsa in Stillwater on Saturday, Sept. 12.

OSU’s first Big 12 conference game will be on Sept. 26 against West Virginia, also at Boone Pickens Stadium.

