OSU Board of Regents approves renovations to athletics facilities

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Athletics facilities at Oklahoma State University will soon undergo a facelift.

The Oklahoma State University A&M Board of Regents approved improvements to its athletics facilities to boost student athlete recruitment, academics, safety, and amenity experiences.

“Today our regents voted to renovate and enter into gift-in-kind agreements for multiple projects that will help us continue our legacy of athletics excellence at Oklahoma State University,” said President Kayse Shrum. “I applaud their leadership and decision to invest in our facilities along with the generous support of private donors who made this possible.”

In Boone Pickens Stadium, a new football recruiting center will be located on the coach’s level of the west end zone area. The renovation will combine technology and modern retail concepts to highlight OSU’s football history, traditions, accomplishments and memorabilia. The area will house a variety of seating options, a snack bar, gaming tables and a satellite locker room where recruits can sample OSU’s varied uniform combinations.

Football renovations also include upgrades to the Cowboy locker room with new lockers and an updated lounge area will allow players to study, relax, and socialize to enhance the student-athlete experience and recruiting.

“At Oklahoma State, we have set the standard in football facilities for more than a decade,” Cowboy football coach Mike Gundy said. “The continuing development of these areas in which our team spends so much of its time shows our ongoing commitment to keep Cowboy Football among the nation’s winningest programs.”

Also, the playing surface and field wall of Cowgirl Stadium will be renovated with the playing surface changing from natural grass to a synthetic playing surface and dirt infield.

The outfield fence will be replaced with a chain-link padded wall with graphics, and new protective home plate netting will also be installed.

“We are greatly appreciative of our donors in the OSU family for helping us maintain and upgrade our championship-level facilities across all of our programs,” said athletic director Chad Weiberg. “Their investment is indicative of their faith in our athletic department and in the coaching staffs who have led us to national prominence.”

The wrestling locker room at Gallagher/Iba Arena will undergo a 4,200 square foot renovation including new lockers and amenities.

Funding for all of the projects will be from private donors.

All of the projects should be completed in 2022 for under $7 million.