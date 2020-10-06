OSU changes start date for spring semester

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb across Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University announced that it is changing the start date for the spring semester.

OSU announced that it will start the spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 19, which is one week later than originally planned.

After meeting with state and local health officials, the university decided to adjust the start date of the spring semester to have the best chance to finish the term in person.

Also, spring break has been canceled in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As we look ahead to the completion of the fall semester, I want to commend our students, faculty and staff for remaining focused on doing your part to keep our campus community safe,” OSU President Burns Hargis wrote. “This has been a challenging time but we have worked together diligently to deliver both in-person and online classes successfully. In the weeks and months ahead, we must remain mindful of the responsibility each of us has to our greater campus community to keep everyone well and safe. My highest priority is the health and wellbeing of our campus community while at the same time preserving our academic mission and providing our students with what they need to secure a quality education. “

As previously announced by the university, students won’t return to in-person classes after Thanksgiving break, instead finishing the fall semester online.

LATEST STORIES: