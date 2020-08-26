OSU creates dashboard to release weekly COVID-19 campus data

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Students and families will now have more up-to-date information regarding the fight against the coronavirus pandemic on the Oklahoma State University campus.

OSU announced that it has launched an online dashboard to track COVID-19 testing data on the Stillwater campus.

“Oklahoma State University is committed to the safety of our campus community and full transparency in reporting the status of the virus in our campus community as we manage the spread of COVID-19,” said OSU President Burns Hargis. “This dashboard is an informative tool for our students, faculty, staff and the public and will assist us in our efforts.”

The dashboard, which launched Aug. 25, will be updated weekly and can be viewed online.

Officials say it will evolve as more data becomes available.

“Through CDC-prescribed preventative measures, contact tracing and accurate data reporting, Oklahoma State University is taking a proactive approach to mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” University Health Services director Chris Barlow said. “We are encouraging members of our campus community to test more frequently and are remaining vigilant in our ongoing efforts to protect students, faculty and staff.”

Last week, 74 OSU students self-reported a positive COVID-19 test to University Health Services, and the majority of them are quarantining at an off-campus residence.

Right now, 22 students are in university-sponsored isolation and quarantine spaces.

