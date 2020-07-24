OSU creates workshops to help Oklahoma teachers transition to online learning

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – When school starts in the fall, many schools across the state may find themselves in an online learning environment.

Now, Oklahoma State University is helping teachers prepare for online classes.

The “Teach from Anywhere: Using Digital Tools to Support Seamless Learning” three-course series covers topics ranging from setting up, organizing, and using Google Classroom.

“Teachers wanted to learn more about technology integration that could benefit them and their students whether they are teaching in a distance or face-to-face setting in the fall,” Dr. Kalianne Neumann, an OSU assistant professor of educational technology and facilitator of one of the courses, said.

Officials say more than 300 people have enrolled in the classes, including current teachers who transitioned online, while others are school administrators and substitute teachers.

“There are many things out of our control when students are learning online and at a distance,” Neumann said. “Learning how to leverage the advantages of online classrooms for those students is important.”

Organizers say students can replay recorded lectures for difficult topics and practice lessons in self-paced modes.

“Through modelling a variety of activity types using accessible tools, we hope to help teachers work through the barriers of transitioning their content to a blended or distance format and see the affordances of teaching with technology in either setting,” Neumann said.

Each of the three courses in the series – “Getting Started with Google Classroom,” “Creating and Delivering Engaging Content” and “Communication, Collaboration and Critical Thinking in Digital Environments” lasts two weeks and is online for self-paced studying.

“Dr. Neumann did a great job of walking us through all of the features of the Google Classroom in detail,” said Joli Jorgenson, a language arts and math teacher at Durant High School. “I hadn’t worked with it before, but now I feel very confident about using it because the instruction I received was so thorough.”

Registration for a second round of the workshops in August and September is currently open, with the first course, “Getting Started with Google Classroom,” set to begin Monday, Aug. 3.

LATEST STORIES: