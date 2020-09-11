OSU dedicates Boone Pickens’ childhood home on anniversary of death

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University celebrated the legacy of Boone Pickens with a virtual dedication of his childhood home.

T.Boone Pickens was born in Holdenville in 1928 and became well known as an oilman.

While making millions during his time with the oil industry, Pickens also became a philanthropist. During his life, he is known for donating over $1 billion, much of which benefitted his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.

Pickens passed away at the age of 91 on Sept. 11, 2019.

T. Boone Pickens

To mark the one-year anniversary of his passing, OSU celebrated his legacy with a virtual dedication of his childhood home, which was relocated to Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater last year.

The home, which is known as the ‘Holdenville House,’ is a modest bungalow. Pickens’ admirers went on to restore the house as a vivid reminder of life in a small Oklahoma town during the 1920s.

“The simple, charming home represents Boone’s small-town Oklahoma upbringing, the launch of his business career as a paperboy, and the practical, foundational lessons he learned at a young age that guided him throughout his life,” OSU President Burns Hargis said. “The house is a visible, permanent reminder of the impact Boone Pickens had on Oklahoma State University and the world for that matter. His impact on our university will be felt for generations to come and his legacy will endure in the hearts of grateful Cowboys and Cowgirls forever.”

OSU Athletic Director Mike Holder, a close personal friend of Boone’s, said, “Boone loved OSU, and he was a person of vision and action. He never accepted mediocrity and always demanded excellence. He knew for us to compete for championships required investments in our athletic program. He stepped forward, inspired many others to do likewise with his bold vision. We are indebted and grateful to him beyond words.”

