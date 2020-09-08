OSU delays football season opener against Tulsa due to COVID-19

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – While everyone knew the coronavirus pandemic would cause dramatic changes to the fall football schedule, many Cowboy fans were shocked to learn that the season opener has been postponed due to COVID-19.

On Monday, Oklahoma State University announced that the home opener against Tulsa, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, has been postponed.

The university says the game will now be played on Sept. 19 in Boone Pickens Stadium.

Officials with the University of Tulsa say the delay is due to limited practice time due to COVID-19 cases. In fact, Tulsa had a nine-day pause on practices due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

“The safety and health of our student-athletes is always at the core of all of our discussions and decisions. Without time to properly prepare physically we would be putting our student-athletes at a greater risk of injury,” said Dr. Derrick Gragg, Tulsa’s vice president & director of athletics. “An open date for both schools presented us with the opportunity to reschedule the game for a week later. I’m appreciative of Mike Holder and Oklahoma State University for their cooperation in coming to this decision.”

Kickoff and network television details are pending.

Earlier this summer, the Pac 12 and the Big Ten announced that they were canceling the fall football season. Instead, they opted for spring games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the Big 12 announced that it was moving forward with a 10-game football schedule for 2020, with nine conference games and one non-conference home game for each school.

Although games will be played, each school has set capacity limits regarding fans in the stadium.

LATEST STORIES: