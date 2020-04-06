Live Now
OSU ENDEAVOR lab creating protective gear for first responders

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A team of students, faculty, and staff members at an Oklahoma university are working to create protective masks and face shields for healthcare workers.

A team from Oklahoma State University’s College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology’s ENDEAVOR lab is prototyping and manufacturing protective masks and face shields.

Electrical engineering technology senior Killian Bussey, who works at ENDEAVOR, was initially inspired by a Twitter post from Italy, where volunteers made protective masks for medical professionals and first responders.

“I believe making the masks could have a fantastic impact on the community,” Bussey said. “The entire team here really cares about what we are doing, and wants to help as many people as possible.”

Since then, the team at ENDEAVOR has been running 20 3D printers in an effort to create 120 face shields a day.

“We are making roughly 20 filtration type mask prototypes so individuals can wear and test them and determine which type will best serve them in their work environment,” said Dr. Brad Rowland, ENDEAVOR operations manager.  “Once we know which prototype is preferred, we will mass print them.”

Rowland says the prototypes use N90 or N95-rate filter materials.

“You could cut one N95 mask or HEPA filter into several small squares and place these into the air filtration portion of our mask. By doing this you can get several uses out of one mask or HEPA filter,” Rowland said.

The masks will be donated to Stillwater Medical Center and the Family Medicine Residency Program at AllianceHealth Durant.

