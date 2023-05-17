STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cowgirl Softball seniors were a little busy with the Big 12 Championship during Oklahoma State University’s graduation, so the team held a special commencement ceremony for its graduating players.

OSU’s Spring 2023 Graduation was held in Stillwater last weekend – when the Cowgirl Softball team was playing in the 2023 Big 12 Softball Championship in Oklahoma City.

Although Kansas narrowly beat out Oklahoma State in the first round, the Cowgirls had seven players earn All-Big 12 honors with two making first team, three making second team and two making the All-Freshman team.

OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell was named first team All-Big 12 for the third year in a row.

Now that they’ve returned home, the team is honoring its seniors with their very own commencement ceremony.

“Better late than never,” said the team on Facebook.

OSU recently earned the six overall seed in the NCAA Tournament meaning if they win their regional, they will host a super regional.

The Cowgirls will host the UMBC Retrievers Friday at 3 p.m. in Stillwater.