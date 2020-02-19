OSU hosting event for female veterans

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Female veterans will come together in Stillwater to discuss mental, physical, and financial health while connecting with others who have served in the military.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 7, female veterans, National Guardsmen, reservists, active-duty military, and ROTC cadets in Oklahoma are invited to the Wes Watkins Center on the OSU-Stillwater campus.

“This event is designed to not only inform our veterans and other military-affiliated women, but to allow them to also meet some of their peers and initiate or further develop relationships within the women veterans community,” said Rick Hansen, coordinator of OSU’s Office of Student Veteran Success, which co-hosts the event with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ women veterans programs.

Attendees will learn about available programs and benefits.

Although it is free, spots can be reserved online by noon on Feb. 28.