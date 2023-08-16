STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Sellout crowds are expected for Oklahoma State football this year, and fans are set to benefit from several improvements that are expected to enhance the game day experience.

The Go Pokes App

The Go Pokes app powered by MidFirst Bank is where fans can and should access and manage tickets and parking. It is a one-stop shop for everything OSU Athletics. On game day, the app includes access to Stadium Drop, which makes it easy for fans to order from in-venue concession stands and have orders delivered directly to their seats. The app also provides everyday access to OSU stories and content, including OSU Max. Team schedules, rosters, stats and other information are also regular features. To download the Go Pokes App, CLICK HERE.

“All-in-1” Pass

Paciolan has introduced an updated “All-in-1” pass (formerly OnePass) that simplifies digital ticketing. The pass allows guests with season tickets to have one ticket for the season and automatically updates to the next game in the user’s app or mobile wallet. The All-in-1 pass allows fans to transfer season tickets to another individual. For more, CLICK HERE.

SeatGeek – Secondary Ticket Marketplace

SeatGeek is the new secondary ticket partner of OSU Athletics. Unused tickets can be listed, bought and sold on SeatGeek and are fully verified and delivered seamlessly. SeatGeek assists fans in pricing tickets, issues a notification when they have sold, transfers them and delivers a payout within 48 hours. For more, CLICK HERE.

Free Parking & Downtown Shuttle

Free round-trip shuttle service to Boone Pickens Stadium is provided from the parking garage at 7th and Lewis in downtown Stillwater. Shuttle service begins three hours prior to game and continues until 30 minutes after kickoff­ or until lines are gone. For complete gameday parking info, visit okstate.com/parking.

Tailgating

Tailgating is a cherished tradition and an important part of the game day experience at Oklahoma State University. OSU is committed to promoting a safe and fan-friendly environment for everyone who visits campus. OSU offers an array of options for tailgating around Boone Pickens Stadium. For complete gameday parking info, visit okstate.com/tailgating.

Improved Seating on the North Side

Oklahoma State started a multi-year $55 million upgrade to Boone Pickens Stadium in November of 2022, with the north side of the stadium ready for the 2023 season. AirFlow mesh chairbacks were installed in midfield sections. These state-of-the-art seats are designed to stay cooler in the Oklahoma sun and dry quickly after rain. The remaining north stands feature comfortable, contoured bleachers to match the west endzone. Lower vomitories were cut to align with existing upper sections, and additional aisles with handrails were added for easier ingress and egress. New wheelchair and companion seating areas are also included. Underneath the north stands, bright LED lights, video screens and grab-and-go concessions will liven up the plaza level. Similar renovations will begin on the south side immediately following the 2023 season.

Easier Access to Concessions

Included as part of the upgrades on the north side of the stadium is a walk-through concession stand with a grab-and-go concept. That area consists of beverages and packaged snacks.

Concession Stand Vendors

New to Boone Pickens Stadium in 2023 are HTeaO, Raven Rock Pizza and Surf Bar. Returning favorites include Chick-Fil-A, Dippin Dots, Coney Island, Rib Crib, Small Cakes, Fry Bread Tacos, Curty Shack, Mazzio’s, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Thai Loco Donuts, Smokey Pokey, Smokin Joe’s, Los Primos and Bondi Bowls.

These upgrades are the latest in a multi-year effort to upgrade the fan experience in Boone Pickens Stadium.

For more information click here.