OSU launching program for individuals with intellectual, developmental disabilities

STILWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university says it is raising funds to help launch a new program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Oklahoma State University is working to launch Opportunity Orange Scholars, which is designed to include young adults between 18 and 26-years-old who have intellectual or developmental disabilities, and do not meet OSU’s admission criteria for students.

“The Opportunity Orange Scholars program represents a wonderful and meaningful expansion in the university’s commitment to sustaining and enriching our culture of inclusion,” OSU Vice President for Institutional Diversity Dr. Jason Kirksey said. “Creating a program designed to specifically and intentionally provide an opportunity for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities to pursue a postsecondary educational experience is consistent with the vision of the OSU Division of Institutional Diversity. We are excited to help support and sponsor this program at OSU.”

Students who are admitted to the program can pursue a two-year, non-degree certificate program with an additional, non-degree advanced certification program option.

OSU plans to welcome the first students to the Stillwater campus on August 2022.

“The Cowboy family believes that everyone should have the opportunity to take advantage of all that higher education has to offer,” OSU Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Doug Hallenbeck said. “Opportunity Orange Scholars will add a great deal of value to Oklahoma State, and as a leading land-grant institution, we are fully committed to this program, its participants and their families.”