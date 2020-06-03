OSU linebacker tests positive for COVID-19 after attending protest in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A linebacker for Oklahoma State University says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest in Tulsa.

Amen Ogbongbemiga made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.

“After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Ogbongbemiga. “Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.”

After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe. — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 3, 2020

According to ESPN, Ogbongbemiga “was one of 30 players to return to campus on Monday, the first phase of Oklahoma State athletes returning to campus in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. All of those players, as well as coaches and other staff members, were tested for the coronavirus.”

Ogbongbemiga will be quarantined in on-campus housing, and retested for COVID-19 on Friday.

On Tuesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 6,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

The death toll stands at 339 as of Tuesday.