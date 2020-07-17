OSU maintenance crews cleaning campus ahead of fall semester

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – In less than two months, students will head back to campus at Oklahoma State University.

As health officials continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the state, authorities at OSU say they are working to make sure students are safe when they return to class.

Officials say ABM Services will continue to aggressively clean and disinfect OSU facilities, along with high-touch areas.

OSU Facilities Management will soon use electrostatic and hydrogen peroxide vapor disinfection equipment to targeted areas.

If there is a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 on the Stillwater campus, employees will close off the area for 48 to 72 hours to allow the contagion to expire. Then, ABM will clean and disinfect the area.

Maintenance employees have been completing regular preventive maintenance on air handlers for central building air conditioning systems.

When feasible, OSU officials say they are installing upgraded air filters within buildings to filter out even fine particles in the area.

Engineering students at OSU are 3D printing face masks. In all, they spend 18 hours a day every day to help with the shortage during the pandemic.

Before the fall semester begins, all employees and students are asked to take special precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19 for at least two weeks prior to the start of the semester.

When the school year begins, university officials say self temperature screenings should be performed each morning before arriving on campus.

Also, all OSU students, staff, faculty, contractors, vendors, suppliers, and visitors must wear a face covering upon entering any public building on campus.

OSU says it will provide two washable cloth face coverings for all OSU full-time and temporary employees, and one washable cloth face covering per student.

Also, a 2 ounce bottle of hand sanitizer will be provided to all OSU employees and students.

Officials say they are also ordering 10 voluntary walk-up temperature monitoring stations for campus, and new stands for hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

