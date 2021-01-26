OSU medical students helping with vaccine rollout in Oklahoma

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – While the COVID-19 vaccines hope to provide a light at the end of the tunnel during the pandemic, the distribution of the vaccines is another thing that falls on the shoulders of healthcare professionals.

175 medical students from the OSU Center for Health Sciences campus in Tulsa and 54 medical students from OSU College for Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation campus in Tahlequah are doing their part to vaccinate Oklahomans for COVID-19.

Students in Tulsa are helping nurses and pharmacists as they administer COVID-19 vaccines as well as checking in those for vaccine appointments, helping patients with paperwork, and conducting post-vaccine observation.

“Without the medical students assisting with our vaccine rollout, the system and process would be much more stressful for our health care professionals and staff,” Jared Droze, manager of operational performance and transformation at OSU Medicine, said. “Our clinical staff have the opportunity to impart their experience and know-how to medical students who are eager to learn, and the students have the opportunity to be engaged and involved in ending this pandemic.”

First year medical students at OSUCOM at Cherokee Nation are working at the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Tahlequah administering vaccines to tribal citizens.

“Having the medical students working alongside our staff to vaccinate helps our patients and gives these future physicians invaluable experience working on the frontline of the pandemic in rural Oklahoma,” Dr. R. Stephen Jones, Cherokee Nation Health Services executive director, said. “Cherokee Nation is deeply grateful to the leadership and faculty at OSU for their willingness to support their medical students working alongside our staff vaccinating patients.”