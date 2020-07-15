OSU Museum of Art receives $50,000 CARES Act grant from National Endowment for the Arts

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Endowment for the Arts has given the Oklahoma State University Museum of Art a $50,000 grant through the CARES Act.

The OSU Museum of Art is one of 855 institutions receiving such a grant. The National Endowment of the Arts is giving $44.5 million in grants through the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security), according to an OSU news release.

Funds from the grant will be used to expand and retool educational programming and events to reach audiences in new and innovative ways, according to the news release.

The OSU Museum of Art transitioned to providing online educational videos, a 360° Virtual Tour and curbside pick-up bags, including art activities in their effort to make programming accessible to the community during the pandemic.

“The need for digital or distanced learning opportunities is now an urgent reality for our community members,” said Christina Elliott, associate curator of education. “Due to the quarantine, we saw a growing need for online content that could engage families as well as OSU students and community members. Thanks to the generous support from Art Advocates and funding from the NEA grant, our community can experience the museum from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

The museum will reopen on Aug. 24 and feature the exhibition, The State We’re In Water: Constructing a Sense of Space in the Hydrosphere.

“Although challenged by limited access and developing new ways of delivering programming, our partners on this project have been very creative and resilient,” said museum Director Vicky Berry. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the museum and into our exploration of the world of water through the artist’s eyes.”

Art museums play a role in responding to disasters, including pandemics, according to Acting National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter.

“Who becomes the home to the first responders? It’s usually an arts organization like the local museum, and so the arts community is accustomed to being the glue that keeps a community together, and we want to make sure they can continue to do that,” she said.

