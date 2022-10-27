STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State University Greenwood School of Music’s music industry program was recognized as a top music business school by Billboard magazine in its October 2022 issue.

OSU was among 37 other schools, including Abbey Road Institute, Howard University, Los Angeles College of Music and Pepperdine University, that Billboard chose based on industry recommendations, alumni and information requested from each school.

“So many great musicians come from Oklahoma, and I am pleased that a prominent trade publication such as Billboard recognized our growing program in Stillwater,” said Dr. Mark Perry, director of OSU’s music industry program. “I look forward to continued success and following the careers of our graduates.”

OSU’s bachelor of science in music industry, established in 2017, is now the second-largest and fastest-growing music program at the school, fueled by the Greenwood School of Music’s new facilities, which opened in 2021, and its access to industry talent. Case in point: OSU’s most famous alumnus, Garth Brooks, will present in-person sessions on the music industry this fall. The music industry program houses student-run music company Poke U, which comprises a record label, music publisher, concert promotion and musical products divisions. Music industry majors also have the opportunity to start an MBA program during their senior year, earning a master’s degree in business administration through OSU’s Spears School of Business accelerated MBA program in only one additional year. Billboard Magazine

“I think our music industry program stood out to Billboard because it prepares students for the multi-faceted job requirements needed in the entertainment industry, both soft and hard skills,” Perry said. “I also believe that Billboard recognized the great support we have received from OSU, alumni and our generous patrons.”

Billboard also mentioned the New York Philharmonic’s three-year residency at OSU’s McKnight Center for the Performing Arts that will bring the orchestra regularly to Stillwater.

You can learn more about the OSU Greenwood Schools of Music’s music industry program online.