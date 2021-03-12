OSU-OKC Farmers Market opening April 3 at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will soon be able to enjoy the beautiful weather while purchasing fresh produce at a local farmers market.

The OSU-OKC Farmers Market at Scissortail Park is scheduled to open on Saturday, April 3.

The outdoor market will feature all Oklahoma producers selling handmade and locally produced items.

In all, organizers say there will be more than 50 vendors providing fresh produce, meats, specialty foods, plants, flowers, coffee, beer, baked goods, pottery, soaps, pet products, etc.

The 2021 grand opening celebration begins at 9 a.m. with a special goat “ribbon nibbling.”

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Kyle Dillingham and Horseshoe Road will perform for market shoppers on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn.

“I cannot wait to start shopping again at our Farmers Market as it reopens for the 2021 season,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Myriad Botanical Gardens and Scissortail Park. “I miss the fresh produce, flowers, pastries, coffee, honey, breads and especially the great community spirit of so many people coming together at the market. With an exciting variety of fresh, Oklahoma grown produce and food products, this is the place to kick-start your weekend. Make it your Saturday to shop, enjoy live music and enjoy the beauty of your Scissortail Park. Special thanks to OSU-OKC for their generous support of the market.“

Free parking on weekends is available around the perimeter of the park and in special event parking on the northwest corner of Oklahoma City Blvd. and Thunder Drive.

The popular, drive-up loading zone on Oklahoma City Boulevard, Veggie Valet, will continue this season. Guests are invited to hold their packages at Veggie Valet as they shop, and then pull their cars up for curbside package pickup.

The market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October at the corner of Oklahoma City Boulevard and S. Robinson Ave.