OSU-OKC offering free court reporting intro class

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City is offering a free online course in court reporting beginning next month.

Court Reporting A to Z offers an introduction to stenography and the court reporting profession. The course will be held once per week for six weeks and starts the week of August 3.

Instruction will be provided by a certified court reporter. During the course, students will learn about career opportunities, learn the alphabet in stenography and experience how to write on a stenography machine.

The course is free and open to anyone who is interested in exploring court reporting and stenography.

To participate, students must have access to the internet, a computer with a microphone, and headphones.

The starting base salary for a court reporter in Oklahoma is approximately $45,000 a year. Court reporters can also earn additional pay for providing copies of their transcripts. Rural counties have a large need for court reporters, especially in areas bordering Kansas and Texas, and the salaries there can be higher.

To apply or learn more, visit this link.

