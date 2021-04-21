OSU-OKC to help host parade for graduating Native American students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University – Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City Public Schools’ Native American Student Services (NASS) will host a parade for graduating OKCPS Native American seniors.

The parade will be at 4 p.m. Friday, April 23 on the OSU-OKC campus, 900 N. Portland Ave., according to an OKCPS news release.

All OKCPS graduating Native American students are invited to participate in the parade.

“NASS is excited to provide a safe and fun alternative to celebrating our OKCPS Native American (NA) Seniors this year. In a typical year, NASS hosts a NA Senior Banquet. However, to continue keeping students safe, we have opted to have a parade this year,” said Dr. Star Yellowfish, Director of Native American Services. “The parade will feature decorated vehicles, the Seminole Nation color guard, and two outstanding Seniors will serve as our grand marshals. Every NA Senior has been invited to participate and encouraged to decorate their vehicle. Seniors will be lined up by high school, while friends, family and the community have been invited to come out to the OSU-OKC campus to cheer on the graduates.”

The parade of students will drive along a pre-planned route while community members cheer from the sidelines. Graduates can put decorations on their vehicles, such as signs and balloons, according to the news release.

“We are so proud of our graduating NA Seniors! After a challenging year, we are particularly thankful that we found a creative way to recognize these graduates,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. “I would also like to say thank you to our partners at OSU-OKC for hosting our students.”

The parade route is as follows:

Parade Route