OSU-OKC to provide free driver’s ed for low-income teens, young adults

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City is launching a pilot program to provide free driver’s education training and licensing exams to low-income teens and young adults.

OSU-OKC officials say its all thanks to a $15,000 grant from State Farm Insurance Co.

The Road to Independence program will target drivers ages 15½ to 20 and will begin by serving those currently or formerly in foster care at no cost.

“These kids desperately need a driver’s license and need driver’s education,” said Bill Hughes, director of the Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City’s Precision Driving Training Center. “A lot of them are not driving because of the cost.”

Driver’s education is available in only five metro school districts, none in Oklahoma County, and all programs charge students $250 to $350.

The only alternative for most students is to pay about $400 for training and testing from a private company, said OSU-OKC.

The recent $15,000 grant will provide continued support for Staying Alive and will pay for the first Road to Independence program participants.

The program will cover the cost of the driver’s training, licensing exam and transportation, said Jackie Weston, senior director of institutional grants at OSU-OKC.

In the pilot phase, students will be referred by partnering community nonprofit organizations.

“We learned about the need for this program through our work with local community organizations who brought it to our attention,” Weston said. “We want to help remove some of those barriers. A driver’s license will pave the way for these low-income teens and young adults to successfully commute to school or work.”

Driver’s education training at OSU-OKC normally costs $360. It consists of 10 hours of classroom instruction at the Precision Driving Training Center, 3501 W Reno Ave., followed by hands-on driver training with an instructor. The classroom instruction is offered one weekend each month.

For more information about driver training programs at OSU-OKC, go to this website.