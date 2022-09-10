OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Both Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma have been experiencing technical difficulties with their ticketing portal, Paciolan.

OU’s portal is allegedly back up and running according to a Twitter post. OSU has also Tweeted that their ticketing portal is working properly once again.

Reported are other schools nationwide are also experiencing the same problems. According to a Tweet from Oklahoma State Athletics, Paciolan is working to resolve the problems and get ticket sales back on track.