OSU partners with vendors to create t-shirt to benefit student support

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university is working to raise money to help students who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Oklahoma State University, the OSU Foundation and the OSU Alumni Association are partnering with several Stillwater vendors to produce a new #CowboyFamily T-shirt.

Organizers say the t-shirts will be sold for $22 each and a portion of the proceeds will go toward the Cowboy Strong Student Emergency Fund.

The fund provides direct and immediate support to students who are in danger of dropping out due to circumstances around COVID-19.

“The Cowboy Strong fund is an essential safety net for students and their families as emergency support is more critical than ever during this unprecedented time of uncertainty and need,” said Dr. Doug Hallenbeck, vice president for student affairs.

#CowboyFamily T-shirts may be purchased online from Chris’ University Spirit, Dupree Sports and Screenprinting, and Eskimo Joe’s Promotional Products Group.

Visit www.cowboy.family/tshirt for more information or to purchase.