STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma State University Police Department is investigating an alleged on-campus sexual assault, according to an alert sent out by the university on Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident reportedly occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday at an on-campus residence.

In a post on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, O’Colly editor-in-chief Luisa Clausen shared an image of the Cowboy Alert email.

In the email, police describe the suspect as a 5’4″ Hispanic male with a thin build and pale complexion. The suspect is also said to have dirty blonde hair and no facial hair.

OSUPD encourages anyone with information to call their non-emergency line at (405) 744-6523.

For updates and safety resources, visit safety.okstate.edu.