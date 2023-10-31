STILLWATER, Okla (KFOR) — Oklahoma State University Police need your help finding a bleacher bandit and the incident was all caught on camera. During the homecoming game on Saturday, someone ripped up part of the bleacher and walked away with it. The video was posted to OSU Campus Police’s Facebook page.

Campus police told News 4 right now they don’t have any idea if the person was a student, fan, or someone supporting the opposing team.

“We can’t tell if he’s a fan or an individual who lives in Stillwater, but the section will give us a lot of information whether that’s a student section, a general area,” said Leon Jones, OSU Chief of Police.

The vandalism happened after Saturday’s homecoming game when OSU beat Cincinnati 45-13.

News 4 spoke to a student who said he heard that it happened, but didn’t see the video, until we showed it to him.

“Wow….he just took it…where is he gonna put it. If he is not an OSU fan, that is complete disrespect, return it. OSU fan? Take it, it’s yours now, have fun with it,” said Eli, a student at OSU who reacted to the video on Monday.

the search for this man continues as campus police hope someone comes forward with a tip.

“We’re asking the individual to turn himself in so we can get this taken care of, but we’ll ask for the public help in identifying this person. Our investigations department will of course will investigate until we find out who he is and most likely we will find out who he is,” said Jones.

Campus police said there is a chance the man may face a small fine for vandalism, but it’s still too early to say. If you know anything, call OSU Campus Police.