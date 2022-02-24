OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to unfold overseas, many Americans are starting to wonder what the immediate impact will be on the U.S.

Jonathan Ludwig, Teaching Associate Professor of Russian at Oklahoma State University said it’s likely that people will immediately notice a rise in gas prices.

The culprit? It’s the price of oil making prices rise at the pump, he said.

“Oil has already jumped above a hundred dollars a barrel, and that’s going to be the first thing people notice. This means of course, transportation costs will go up, which means the cost of goods will go up,” he said.

“We already have inflation and there’s a good chance the (Federal Reserve System) might raise interest rates to counter that,” he added, noting that as a result, Americans might also see increases for a variety of goods and services, notably car and house loans.

Other experts said there are several factors contributing to that spike but it’s unlikely to know how severe the impact will be, how gas prices will eventually fluctuate and how high they might go.

The average price of gas across the state is currently $3.20, according to AAA Oklahoma.

“Tensions with Russia, a refinery fire and the trucker shortage are all impacting prices now,” read a statement from AAA Oklahoma to News 4.

“Similar factors will continue to have an impact in future months as gas demand increases with spring breaks and summer vacations.”