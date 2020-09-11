OSU receiving federal grant to help low-income, first-generation students

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University is receiving more than $1 million to help low-income students succeed.

OSU announced that it will receive a federal TRIO-Student Support Services grant of $1.3 million.

The grant is aimed at helping students with disabilities, first-generation students and low-income students graduate.

“The TRIO-Student Support Services has provided guidance and support to Oklahoma State University students as they trek on their educational journeys. I am ecstatic to know that we will have the opportunity to continue to assist students for another five years,” said Jesus Raygosa, director of the TRIO-SSS program at Oklahoma State University.

The grant will provide OSU students with academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, help in choosing courses and other forms of assistance.

Officials say the services make it more likely that students will graduate with the least possible debt.

