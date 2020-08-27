OSU releases photo of Boone Pickens Stadium seat distancing

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State University Cowboys are expected to take the field for football games this 2020 fall season, but they will be playing in front of a much smaller crowd than usual.

Game attendance has been limited to 25 percent capacity at Boone Pickens Stadium in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OSU personnel have released a photo showing the stadium’s seating arrangement, which is designed to create space between groups of fans.

In the below photo of Boone Pickens Stadium, the orange seats are designated for fans in attendance during 2020 season games.

Boone PIckens Stadium. Image courtesy of OSU.

OSU’s first game will be against the University of Tulsa in Stillwater on Saturday, Sept. 12. OSU’s first Big 12 conference game will be on Sept. 26 against West Virginia, also at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Big 12 revised its schedule so that each school within the conference will have its first conference game on Sept. 26.

OSU has implemented several new safety measures in and around Boone Pickens Stadium for the 2020 season. Those measures are as follows:

Mobile ticketing and parking No tickets or parking passes for the club level or main stadium bowl area will be printed and mailed from OSU Athletics. Fans are encouraged to download their tickets and parking passes to their mobile device prior to arriving to Boone Pickens Stadium through their Account Manager. If a printed option is preferred, then fans can print their tickets and parking pass from home, also through Account Manager. For a detailed guide on mobile ticketing, click HERE (PDF). For more, visit am.ticketmaster.com/okstate.

Additional spacing between seats Adequate space is allotted between groups. The stadium will be limited to 25%

Mask requirement Both Oklahoma State University and the city of Stillwater have ordinances in place for people to wear face coverings in public spaces in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. This applies to Boone Pickens Stadium, as well. Acceptable face coverings include R95, KN95, dust masks, procedural masks, cotton bandanas, neck gaiters, running buffs and some tightly woven scarves. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

No tailgating Tailgating is prohibited on the campus of Oklahoma State University.

POSSE Parking Lots open 2 1/2 hours before kickoff.

Clear bag policy Fans are limited to one bag per person with a small clutch bag for privacy. Approved For Entry Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC drawstring bags no larger than 12″ x 12″ Clear one-gallon storage bags. A small clutch purse approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. The largest permissible size is 4.5″ x 6.5″ Permitted with Inspection Diaper bags with an accompanying child will be searched and tagged upon entry. Bags larger than approved sized for medical necessities will be searched and tagged upon entry.

Hand sanitizers Several new hand sanitizing stations are installed throughout the stadium for fan use.

Concession stands Plexiglas has been added to concession stands and to portable points of sale throughout Boone Pickens Stadium.

Common Areas The cool zone area on the plaza level in the west end zone – a popular area for fans on game day – is closed in order to discourage large gatherings.



