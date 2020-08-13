OSU releases plans for football season ticket holders

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – After the league presidents announced that the Big 12 would move ahead with the fall football season, many fans began wondering if they would be allowed in the stands.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 released a revised schedule that has each school playing a non-conference game in September. The first conference games are slated to begin Sept. 26.

“The Board continues to believe that the health and well-being of our student-athletes must guide all decisions” commented Board of Directors Chairman and TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini. “To that end the Board has consistently relied on the advice and counsel of top medical experts to determine the viability of available options. Our student-athletes want to compete, and it is the Board’s collective opinion that sports can be conducted safely and in concert with the best interests of their well-being. We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID 19 as we learn more about the virus. If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course.”

OU will kick off conference play on the road against Kansas State, while Oklahoma State University will begin at home against West Virginia.

The Big 12 Championship game is now slated for Dec. 12.

Below you can find the updated schedules for both OU and OSU.

While the main question regarding whether or not games would be played appears to have been answered, many people are still wondering if fans will be allowed at the games.

At this point, conference officials say stadium capacities will be determined by each school in accordance with local and state health ordinances.

Oklahoma State University says they have plans in place for fans, students and the campus community.

However, OSU knows that not everyone will feel comfortable heading to Boone Pickens Stadium this season.

At this point, season ticket holders have the option to opt-in or opt-out of their tickets for the 2020 season.

University officials say that even if a current season ticket holder opts-out of the 2020 season, they are still eligible to renew their current seat location for the 2021 season.

If you opt-in, officials say you will need to select a new seat location for the 2020 season based on the updated spaced seating map.

Fan Safety Procedures:

In accordance with OSU & Stillwater ordinances, masks will be required

No tailgating will be allowed on campus & parking lots will open 2 ½ hours before football kickoff to minimize crowding

Mobile Ticketing and Parking Passes

Clear bag policy (Learn More)

Hand sanitizing stations installed throughout BPS

Plexiglas barriers at concessions stands to protect fans and staff

A full reseat with spacing between seat blocks will occur soon to allow us to host fans for the 2020 season.

