OSU Rodeo Team member dies from injuries suffered during competition

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A member of the Oklahoma State University Rodeo Team has died from injuries he suffered during a rodeo event in Texas.

Rowdy Lee Swanson, a bull rider for the OSU Rodeo Team, died from injuries on Thursday, Sept. 17. He was 20 years old, according to a news release issued by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Swanson was fatally injured Thursday night while competing in the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas. He was bucked off while riding Rafter G Rodeo’s Gritty, according to the news release.

OSU Rodeo Team Coach Cody Hollingsworth mourned Swanson’s death, releasing a statement on Twitter.

"With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson. He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time." – Coach Cody Hollingsworth. pic.twitter.com/wyIJ7VRJsK — OKState Rodeo Team (@OkStateRodeo) September 18, 2020

PRCA CEO George Taylor also released a statement mourning the tragic death of the young cowboy.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy’s family in this tragic time. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Swanson was a Duncan, Okla., native who was studying animal sciences at OSU’s main campus in Stillwater.

The Palo Pinto County Livestock Association expressed deep sadness in the aftermath of Swanson’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Pro Rodeo,” said PPCLA Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner. “The entire rodeo committee and our rodeo family extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Rowdy’s mother Venessa, his brother Roper, and his entire family.”