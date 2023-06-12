STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Student pilots at a local university will be able to get a start on their career thanks to a new partnership.

Oklahoma State University is a new partner in Destination 225, a First Officer development and recruitment program at Southwest Airlines.

“Southwest is pleased to welcome Oklahoma State University to our Destination 225° Program through the University Pathway,” said Lee Kinnebrew, vice president of flight operations at Southwest Airlines. “We look forward to working with Oklahoma State students as we continue to prepare and inspire the next generation of aviation talent who will join the Southwest family.”

Organizers say the program gives OSU professional pilot students access to a career path. Destination 225 University Pathway candidates build postgraduate flight instructing time during their classes to become qualified for a job once they graduate.

“We are very excited to add the Southwest Airlines Destination 225° program to support our students,” said Dr. Chad Depperschmidt, head of the School of Educational Foundations, Leadership and Aviation. “This partnership offers students a chance to be mentored by Southwest Airlines pilots, and it is a direct pathway to become competitively qualified for a pilot career at a major U.S. airline.”

For more information, visit Southwest’s website.