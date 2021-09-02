OSU to host vaccine clinics prior to home football games

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Oklahoma State University say they are working to make sure their fans stay healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

OSU announced that it will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics before home football games this fall.

The first clinic is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the northwest corner of Boone Pickens Stadium, by Hall of Fame Avenue.

OSU Medicine will be distributing shots of Johnson & Johnson or Moderna to anyone who wants one. Patrons will need to bring a health insurance card, but there is no out of pocket expense for the vaccine.

Fans will need to get their shot before they begin drinking, since the vaccine will not be given to anyone with alcohol in their system.

In addition to getting the vaccine, t-shirts, hand sanitizer, masks, and bottled water will be given away at the event.

Fans who get vaccinated will be entered into a raffle to win two sets of tickets to the Bedlam football game in November.

Students who are vaccinated in the pod will need to upload their vaccination card to the University Health Services portal to be eligible for a chance to win free football suite tickets, a Cade Cunningham signed basketball, iPads, $3,500 in bursar credits, and more.