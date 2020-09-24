OSU to host virtual commencement for December graduates

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Oklahoma State University say the winter commencement ceremony will look a bit differently this year.

On Wednesday, OSU President Burns Hargis announced that university officials made the decision to hold virtual commencement ceremonies in December.

“We know this is a disappointment for our graduates and their families. However, attempting to hold an in-person ceremony with social distancing and other safety protocols is not feasible considering our commencements draw large crowds inside Gallagher-Iba Arena and to move outside that time of year is not practical,” Hargis said.

University leaders say they are planning creative and meaningful commencement ceremonies for Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.

“OSU is proud of the way students, faculty and staff have responded to the upheaval caused by COVID-19. To hold in-person classes and continue our academic mission has been challenging, but we have persevered thanks to everyone’s hard work and cooperation,” he said.

