STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A new project that aims to protect student athletes across the state is coming to a local university.

Oklahoma State University Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute teamed up with OSU Center for Health Sciences to launch an Athletic Training-Sports Medicine Project ECHO line.

Officials say the program will allow support health providers who are caring for student-athletes to receive the latest information from experts.

“More than half of the counties in Oklahoma have zero athletic trainers or sports medicine professionals to aid in the health and well-being of our young athletes,” said Dr. Johnny Stephens, OSU-CHS president. “The goal is to share knowledge specific to treating student-athletes in order to reduce injury and keep them active and healthy.”

Organizers say Project ECHO provides access to specialty care for complex health conditions, especially in rural and underserved communities where specialists are harder to access.

The line will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and is open to anyone providing care for student-athletes.

Participants will learn about identification and treatment of sports-related injuries, and strategies to prevent injuries in the first place.