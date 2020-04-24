OSU to launch free concurrent online courses for state’s high school seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University will launch the state’s first free online concurrent enrollment program for Oklahoma high school seniors from a four-year public university beginning this fall.

Concurrent enrollment occurs when high school students take college classes before completing high school.

Through funding provided by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and the OSU Foundation, the new Cowboy Concurrent Online courses at OSU will be offered 100% free of charge to Oklahoma high school seniors admitted to OSU as concurrent students. High school juniors will pay a discounted rate of $775 per course. Students will pay for any textbooks or additional course materials, if required. Out-of-state high school juniors and seniors are also eligible to enroll in the courses, at a discounted rate of $900 per course.

“We commend the Oklahoma legislature, current and past governors, and the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for making concurrent enrollment a funding priority,” said OSU President Burns Hargis. “Taking college classes while still in high school increases access to higher education, reduces a student’s overall time to degree, improves student success and lowers the costs borne by Oklahoma families.”

Cowboy Concurrent courses are offered online to give students all over the state, including rural areas, access to concurrent enrollment through OSU.

Cowboy Concurrent Online general education courses will be offered in six subject areas: American Government, American History, English Composition, Mathematics, Introductory Psychology, and Media in a Diverse Society. Classes will be limited to 35 students or less which will provide a level of support and quality instruction by a four-year public university to prepare students for rigorous coursework in their future degree programs.

There will be a limit of 500 total students admitted to the Cowboy Concurrent Online coursework.

The reduced rates apply to the Cowboy Concurrent Online classes only. The application for concurrent admission is now open.

To learn more about Cowboy Concurrent Online, visit this website.