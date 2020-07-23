OSU to require on-campus residents to undergo COVID-19 test before move-in day

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Some students at Oklahoma State University will need to undergo testing for COVID-19 before they return to campus, officials say.

On Thursday, Oklahoma State University announced that it will require students living on campus to complete a COVID-19 test before checking into campus housing.

Officials say OSU University Health Services will process all tests as quickly as possible. However, students are asked to limit their interactions with others and, if possible, isolate in their assigned housing.

The university is also implementing a staggered move-in schedule for campus residents so there will be no more than 850 students moving in on any given day throughout the 31 residence halls.

Residents are also asked to bring no more than two people to help during their move-in.

Before the fall semester begins, all employees and students are asked to take special precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19 for at least two weeks prior to the start of the semester.

When the school year begins, university officials say self temperature screenings should be performed each morning before arriving on campus.

Also, all OSU students, staff, faculty, contractors, vendors, suppliers, and visitors must wear a face covering upon entering any public building on campus. Campus residents will receive a mask when they check into their residence hall.

OSU says it will provide two washable cloth face coverings for all OSU full-time and temporary employees, and one washable cloth face covering per student.

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

Also, a 2 ounce bottle of hand sanitizer will be provided to all OSU employees and students.

Officials say they are also ordering 10 voluntary walk-up temperature monitoring stations for campus, and new stands for hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

LATEST STORIES: