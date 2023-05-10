STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Football season may still be months away, but Cowboy fans are getting a glimpse at the future of the team’s uniforms.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma State University released images of the team’s new Nike uniforms for the 2023 season.

Organizers say OSU is one of only a small group of schools wearing uniforms made using Nike FUSE technology next season to provide thermal regulation.

As for the general look of the new suits, the idea was a throwback to the 1980s with “Oklahoma State” written atop jersey numbers on the front of the jerseys.

OSU football 2023 uniforms

During that time, OSU showcased national talent like Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders. OSU head coach Mike Gundy was also the Big Eight’s career passing and total offense leader.

For the first time since 2005, OSU’s jerseys will include numbers on the shoulders.

OSU’s football season kicks off on Sept. 2 against Central Arkansas at Boone Pickens Stadium.