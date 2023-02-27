STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma university is unveiling its plans for the future of athletic facilities on campus.

Oklahoma State University released its athletics facilities vision plan on Monday, saying it hopes to ‘improve the fan experience’ and ‘bolster the university’s ability to attract student-athletes across all programs.’

The plan includes a new football operations center, a new wrestling training facility, a new softball stadium, an indoor track, a new basketball training center, and upgrades to the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center and to Karsten Creek Golf Course.

Organizers say there are also plans to repurpose areas in the west end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium and Gallagher-Iba Arena for student-athlete services. The plans include a new academics center and spaces for mental health, and career development.

“This is a time of conference realignment and unprecedented transformation in college athletics,” OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said. “With a history that includes 52 NCAA titles, for us to continue to achieve championship results, now is not the time to pause or rest on past accomplishments, but to honor those accomplishments by pushing forward and building upon what has been started. This vision plan provides a road map for the next phase of an athletics village that will be unrivaled in collegiate sports.”

OSU officials say the plan will cost $325 million.