OSU Veterinary Hospital to begin scheduling non-emergency appointments

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Veterinary Medical Hospital will be scheduling non-emergency appointments starting next week.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital has remained opened for emergency cases only.

But, starting next week, the hospital is expanding services.

“We are now scheduling non-emergency appointments,” said Dr. Jeff Studer, hospital director. “We will continue to utilize curbside admission and discharge procedures as well as the appropriate PPE and social distancing to ensure the safety of clients and hospital personnel.”

The hospital is also bringing back fourth year veterinary students for clinical rotations beginning June 15.

“It’s important for our veterinary students to get hands-on clinical experience. Expanding the number of patients we treat will provide that much-needed learning experience for the next generation of veterinarians,” he added. “We encourage our referring veterinarian partners to send cases our way as well as for our regular customers to schedule wellness visits once again.”

A significant backlog of cases needing to be seen may result in longer-than-normal wait times to receive an appointment.

OSU’s Veterinary Medical Hospital treats all species—companion animals, exotic pets, livestock and horses. It is home to veterinary specialists in anesthesia, avian, exotics and zoo medicine, diagnostic imaging, dentistry, equine internal medicine and surgery, food animal medicine and surgery, ophthalmology, small animal internal medicine and surgery, community practice, and both large and small animal theriogenology or reproduction.

The hospital also offers 24/7 emergency services that include a small animal emergency clinician and the Kirkpatrick Foundation Small Animal Critical Care Unit.

To make an appointment for your pet’s care or livestock, call 405-744-7000.