OSU will be home to a new multi-million dollar gift to launch an energy institute

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University is now home to the Hamm Institute for American Energy.

“It is with much enthusiasm that we announce today that Harold Hamm and Continental Resources have generously committed a combined 50 million dollar gift to launch the Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University,” OSU President, Dr. Kaysie Shrum, said.

Built in 2016, a long-term plan for the building was announced this afternoon.

Inside, students will find a laboratory, an auditorium, a classroom, and a conference room.

Outside are wells drilled at 40 and 400 feet below the structure.

“Our vision is to bring together resources, students, faculty, and industry experts in a single nexus in the heart of the country creating an interdisciplinary, integrated center for the innovative and the inspiration of the energy sector next generation of leaders right here in this building, a facility that is truly fit for the purpose,” Shrum said.

This is a great day for Oklahoma and our state's future as a global energy leader.



Thank you, Harold Hamm, for your amazing generosity!https://t.co/t0SHRwypos pic.twitter.com/FlVxp6vQRf — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) December 15, 2021

And truly fit for the location in the heart of Oklahoma City.

“There’s no where more fitting for this institute to be established than right here in OKC, the center of American Energy for over a century,” Harold Hamm said.