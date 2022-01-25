OSU wrestler injured in Payne County crash

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma State wrestler is in the hospital following a car accident in Payne County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 20-year-old A.J. Ferrari was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango westbound on Hwy 33 when he attempted to pass another vehicle on a hill.

AJ Ferrari Credit: OKState.com

However, he crashed into a 2007 Chevy pickup truck.

Ferrari’s vehicle rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest in a ditch.

Ferrari was rushed to OU Medical Center in fair condition. Fortunately, his injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

A passenger in Ferrari’s vehicle, OSU runner Isai Rodriguez, was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Isai Rodriguez Credit: OKState.com

