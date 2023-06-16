OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University’s tuition and mandatory fees are remaining flat for the second consecutive year.

According to OSU, the Board of Regents approved a $1.7 billion operating budget on Friday for fiscal year 2024 during its regular meeting on the OSU-Oklahoma City campus.

“This year’s budget aligns with our mission to meet the needs of students by providing a high-quality and affordable experience,” said Jarold Callahan, OSU/A&M Board of Regents chair.

Officials say the budget includes a large funding increase from Oklahoma. General university state funding is up 13.76% from last year. The appropriations are a little over $221 million, which is a $26.5 million increase.

OSU says the 2024 budget will keep tuition and mandatory fees flat for in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students at the Stillwater and Tulsa campuses for the second year in a row.

A faculty and staff merit-based raise program will also be implemented on July 1 as part of OSU President Kayse Shrum’s goal of improving employment opportunities.

“We recognize the importance of faculty and staff as the foundation of our success. The budget reflects our commitment to operational efficiency and responsible stewardship.” added Callahan.

OSU says in the fall, the university announced an all-inclusive plan to become the nation’s preeminent land-grant institution. The strategy involves certain goals to add to student success, affordability, retention and enrollment, while also promoting an efficient OSU System with a goal of addressing society’s most daunting challenges.

“Oklahoma State is on a positive trajectory with the systemwide strategy that will increase student enrollment, help address the state’s workforce challenges, expand research capabilities and improve access for students,” Dr. Shrum said. “A key part of making these things possible is our commitment to financial stewardship as reflected in the budget accepted by the OSU/A&M Board of Regents.

“On behalf of OSU’s faculty, staff and students, I want to thank both the Board of Regents and the Oklahoma Legislature, particularly Sens. Roger Thompson and Greg Treat, Rep. Kevin Wallace and Speaker Charles McCall, for their ongoing support of Oklahoma State University. There are opportunities ahead to work together and make a difference for the state, industry and our students. We look forward to continuing our partnership and our remarkable momentum.”