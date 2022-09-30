OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board has approved the schedule for toll rates regarding the conversion to cashless tolling.

In a meeting on Friday, September 30, the OTA board approved $200,000 for the cashless conversion design work. The board routinely votes to establish the PlatePay toll rates for drivers along the Creek Turnpike and help in preliminary design work for the conversion on the Turner and Will Rogers turnpikes.

“PlatePay is what increases the safety of the those that use the turnpike network.” Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said. “PlatePay is a significant project for us that’s not easy to do, but going cashless is long overdue in Oklahoma.”

The Creek Turnpikes, connecting I-44 to US-412 in Tulsa, is scheduled to be completely converted to PlatePay by the end of 2022.

The $200,000 was approved by the board regarding contract modification for preliminary design work for the PlatePay conversion along Turner and Will Rogers turnpikes. The Authority plans to have all Oklahoma turnpikes converted by the end of 2024.

PlatePay will function by taking a photo of the license plate of each car, enabling the OTA to send the registered owner of the vehicle an invoice. Those without PIKEPASS will receive a bill in the mail. Drivers with PIKEPASS will not experience any changes.

The OTA’s next meeting it scheduled for Tuesday, October 25, at 10:30 a.m.