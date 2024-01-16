NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Opponents of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s ‘Access Oklahoma’ plan say they were surprised to see their names brought up in a lawsuit the Authority filed challenging a recently passed state law.

The law in question is House Bill 2263. It took away Governor Stitt’s power to choose all six members of the board overseeing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA), instead splitting the power between the state’s Speaker of the Oklahoma House, the Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore, and the governor.

The law allows each person two appoint two members to the board each.

HB 2263 passed both houses by a large majority, but Stitt vetoed the bill.

In his veto message, Stitt wrote, “Enrolled House Bill 2263 would shift the lion’s share of appointments to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, a non appropriated entity, from the executive to legislative departments. Such a shift-from six members appointed by the Governor to two members appointed by the Governor and four members appointed by legislative leadership would codify legislative superiority and control over the operation of an executive branch agency and would enable the Legislature to exercise unconstitutionally coercive influence over the executive department.”

In response last May, the Oklahoma House and Senate voted to override Stitt’s veto. The law officially took effect in November 2023.

“It just changes the composition of the board away from governor only appointees to having legislative appointees,” said Tassie Hirschfeld, a member of the group PikeOff OTA.

Hirschfeld and PikeOff have been fighting the OTA’s $5 billion dollar ‘Access Oklahoma’ to expand the state’s turnpike network, including the construction of three new turnpikes near their homes in Cleveland County.

Pike Off OTA previously challenged the OTA’s authority to construct three proposed turnpikes. In 2022 they filed a lawsuit arguing the OTA violated Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act when they voted to move forward the plan.

A Cleveland County judge initially ruled in favor of PikeOff, but the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned that decision, allowing the OTA to move forward with the proposed turnpikes.

Hirschfeld told News 4 she and PikeOff supported HB 2263 when it was proposed as a way to make sure more voices could be included on the OTA’s board.

“It’s very common sense legislation,” Hirschfeld said. “It just changes the composition of the board away from governor-only appointees to having legislative appointees, which is exactly how the Kansas Turnpike Board works.”

Last week, the OTA filed a lawsuit against Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall and Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat seeking a judicial review of HB 2263.

In the lawsuit, OTA lawyers argue the OTA is an executive branch agency falling under the governor’s authority, and ultimately only the governor and his executive branch should have power to appoint members to the OTA’s board.

“[HB 2263] means the Legislature now has both oversight of the laws it passes as well as that of an executive branch agency charged with executing those laws. The Board has been advised by its attorneys that this violates the separation of powers doctrine and is therefore unconstitutional based on the legal test established by a 2002 Oklahoma Supreme Court case,” OTA Board Chairman John Jones said in a statement. “The OTA cannot perform its essential functions for the State of Oklahoma without risk of facing a future challenge and the real possibility that its statutory mission to construct, operate and maintain turnpike projects, including the advancement of ACCESS Oklahoma, will be further delayed.”

“This is not meant to be an adversarial action toward the Legislature but simply an effort to gain constitutional clarity,” Oklahoma Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said in a statement. “HB 2263 casts a shadow of doubt on the OTA Board’s ability to conduct business without legal challenge and contradicts prior court rulings about the separation of powers. OTA has a long history of following the law but where the laws conflict you must seek clarity. That’s what we are doing today with this action.”

The lawsuit cites comments Hirschfeld and other PikeOff members made advocating for legislation like HB 2263.

“The legislation honestly was intended to be a lasting solution because we don’t want to have to keep going to court to bring accountability to this agency,” Hirschfeld said.

The suit argues PikeOff members helped lawmakers write the bill with the intent “to wrest control of the OTA’s board away from the governor and award it to the legislature” in response the supreme court’s recent ruling in favor of the OTA.

“We do have attorneys and they may have added some language, but honestly, that feels so disrespectful to Representative Sterling, who I consider to be a model public servant who’s very invested in this,” Hirschfeld said. “He lives nearby. He found out about these turnpikes the same day the rest of us did when he was out working on his farm and also had the same response that we all did… like there’s something very wrong happening here.”

Hirschfeld she doesn’t see how PikeOff members advocating for a the bill is relevant as to whether or not the bill has legal standing.

“To me, I interpret it as the Turnpike Authority doesn’t want anyone, including the citizens in the State of Oklahoma, to tell them what to do,” she said. “It feels honestly like retaliation, which is what everybody that we’ve talked to who was tried to challenge the Turnpike Authority has described that they are bullies. They do not respect citizens. They do not respect the rule of law. They believe that they have enough friends on the Supreme Court that they can challenge any lawsuit that comes their way.”

Lawyer and former Assistant Oklahoma Attorney General Tim Gilpin says the OTA’s lawsuit is the latest in several recent public back-and-forths between the state’s executive and legislative branches.

“In our historical past, there’s always been the legislature trying to exert their influence and the governor fighting back,” Gilpin said. “Typically, those are dealt with outside of the court system, though now, in recent history under Governor Stitt, it has come up more and more. We’ve seen it with the Veterans Commission, the Veterans Administration, we’ve seen it with the tourism board, and now we’re seeing it with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.”

He believes the outcome of the OTA’s lawsuit will really boil down to one thing.

“It’s whether the state Supreme Court eventually, because it’ll go to them, will say that [HB 2263] was an expansion of legislative power upon the governor’s executive power for only a political reason and not a legitimate legislative exercise of their authority.”