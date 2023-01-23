OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.

The OTA released an update, saying the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will not allow the turnpike to cross their land close to the lake and the Norman dam.

The bureau cited Congressionally authorized purposes for the land, saying the agency’s turnpike plan did not meet the land’s intended purposes.

“This is the planning process working as it should. New alignments often get changed early on,” says OTA Deputy Director and Chief Engineer Joe Echelle. “Now we’ll start gathering information to make adjustments. We’ve got time since the South Extension is in the final phase of the 15-year, long-range plan.”