OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This weekend, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the PIKEPASS Mobile Store will be at the SW Street Rod Nationals at the State Fairgrounds.

Here are your details:

October 13 – October 15

9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Customers can expect agents to help with new accounts, adding/replacing a PIKEPASS and paying your bill.

For more information click here.