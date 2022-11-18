OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who travel along the state’s turnpikes will now have another option to pay their tolls.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced that it is now offering the PlusPass mobile app, which allows drivers to manage their account on their mobile device and pay tolls via credit card, PayPal, or cash.

Organizers say drivers who use the app will see a 25% savings compared to PlatePay customers since the app eliminates the costs of printing and mailing invoices.

Drivers who use PlusPass can take their phone to retailers like CVS, Walgreens, and Family Dollar to load the app with up to $500.

“We are excited to provide convenient options for those who prefer mobile or cash payments”, said Joe Echelle, Deputy Director and Chief Engineer of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. “The PlusPass app solves several challenges as electronic toll collection expands across the state and country. PIKEPASS is still the best rate, but our goal is to provide multiple opportunities to make paying tolls as simple as we can.”

Motorists can sign up for PlusPass by downloading the app, registering their email address and adding a picture of their license plate.